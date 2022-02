Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi has revoked the appointment of the Zanzibar Revenue Board (ZRB) Commissioner, Salum Yussuf Ali.

A statement released by the Zanzibar Chief of Secretary, Engineer Zena Said on Thursday stated that the removal of Mr Ali from the post is effective from today, February 17, 2022.

Mr Ali has served as the taxman's commissioner for a year.

He was appointed as ZRB's top boss on February 11, 2021.