Tanzania: PM to Grace 2022 Kili Marathon

The Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa Kassim is expected to grace the 20th edition of the Kilimanjaro Marathon.

A statement issued by the Kilimanjaro Marathon organizers in Dar es Salaam on Thursday stated that the Premier will lead thousands of runners and spectators in marking the big event in Moshi, Kilimanjaro on Sunday, February 27th this year.

It added that the PM will be accompanied by the Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports, Mohamed Mchengerwa and the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Damas Ndumbaro along other national and regional level leaders.

"Preparations are in a top gear as we prepare to host the Prime Minister during the 20th anniversary therefore we call on Tanzanians to turn up in large numbers to welcome the Premier and also be part of the event," said the organizers.

According to the organizers, the Prime Ministers and his delegation will take part in the 5km Fun Run race before embarking on the celebrations at the Moshi Cooperative University (MoCU) Stadium.

The Kilimanjaro Premium Lager, Brand Manager, Irene Mutiganzi, whose product is the main Sponsor of the main event, said they are delighted to host the Prime Minister during the 20th anniversary of Kilimanjaro marathon.

"This shows how big the Kilimanjaro Marathon has grown over the years hence attracting the attention of among others, national leaders," she said as she urged attendees to turn up in multitudes and continue training hard for the big run.

Sponsors for this year's 20th Anniversary event include Kilimanjaro Premium Lager who is the main sponsor, Tigo who backs the 21km Half Marathon and Grand Malt who backs the 5km fun run.

Water table sponsors include Absa Tanzania, Unilever Tanzania, TPC Sugar, Simba Cement and Kilimanjaro Water.

Others are GardaWorld Security, Keys Hotel, Kibo Palace Hotel, Surveyed Plots Company Ltd, Tanzania Tourism Board and CMC Automobiles.

The Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon will be held on February 27, 2022 at the Moshi Cooperative University (MoCU).