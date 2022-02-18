Tanzania: Local Covid-19 Vaccine Company Plan Welcomed

On 30th January 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern, and a pandemic on 11 March 2020 meaning every nation was at its mercy, and what followed were efforts to tame it.

In the race, precautions and alerts with campaigns were shared right into the grassroots through the media that culminated into majority of the people accepting to go for immunization with the advice of health experts. In fighting the disease, the medics went to the extent of explaining how vaccines contain weakened or inactive parts of a particular organism (antigen) that triggers an immune response within the body.

Newer vaccines contain the blueprint for producing antigens rather than the antigen itself. Regardless of whether the vaccine is made up of the antigen itself or the blueprint so that the body will produce the antigen, this weakened version will not cause the disease in the person receiving the vaccine, but it will prompt their immune system to respond much as it would have on its first reaction to the actual pathogen.

In a nutshell, President Samia Suluhu Hassan's school of thought that the government wants to establish a plant for local manufacture of vaccines, as part of wider plans to tackle Covid-19 and other diseases in the region, deserves praise and support.

Making the revelation to the President of the European Council, Mr Charles Michel, in Brussels-Belgium on Monday that Tanzania aims to become a future exporter of life-saving vaccines to East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) partner states, shows how serious the government is taking the health of its citizens in its agenda.

The president, who is on an official visit to Belgium at the invitation of Mr Michel, said Tanzania, will likely spend up to 216bn/- by the year 2030, to import vaccines, underlying the importance of building local manufacturing capacity.

"Tanzania wishes to submit a proposal on the same and I'm looking forward for facilitation of this idea into a fruitful project. I trust this plan, when implemented, will open new avenues to deepen our ties," she said.

It should be noted that such a firm will minimize costs of importing the doses and money instead saved for other pressing activities. What remains still is educating the public on the importance of going for voluntary immunization, because when someone is vaccinated, they are very likely to be protected against the targeted disease.

When a lot of people in a community are vaccinated the pathogen has a hard time circulating because most of the people it encounters are immune. So the more that others are vaccinated, the less likely people who are unable to be protected by vaccines are at risk of even being exposed to the harmful pathogens. Bravo Mama for the school of thought!