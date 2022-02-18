Tanzania: Lissu to President Suluhu 'Thank You'

Chama Cha Maendeleo na Demokrasia (Chadema), Vice Chariman, Tundu Lissu has thanked President Samia Suluhu Hassan for granting him an opportunity to meet her in Brussels, Belgium where the politician requested the Head of State to revisit the government decision to burn political rallies and his medical bills.

Mr Lissu said this on Wednesday during his meeting with President Samia in Belgium where he made several requests to the Head of State demanding the government to pay for his treatment expenses as well as his gratuity benefits as ex-MP.

"I am the only member of the previous parliament who had not received my benefits... I told the president that I was not paid a single cent and the President said that she would take care of that, I thank her very much," Lissu said while briefing citizens on his discussion with President Samia.

Mr Lissu also asked the President to issue a statement that will allow him to get back into the country.

"The President has said she will work on the matter; she has also agreed to ensure that I get my travelling documents because my passport was stolen last month while in Germany," Mr Lissu added

Equally, he requested the President to work upon the acquiring of a new constitution in the country while saying that she is in the best position to work on the matter due to her historic reputation on the issue.