Nigeria's ICT Sector Contribution to GDP Declined in Q4 2021 - NBS

The Information and Communications sector contributed 9.88 per cent to total nominal Gross Domestic Products (GDP) in the country's fourth-quarter in 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

The bureau said this figure is lower than the rate of 10.58 per cent recorded in the same quarter of 2020. It is, however, higher than the 9.22 per cent it contributed in the preceding quarter.

NBS disclosed this in its "Nigeria Gross Domestic Product report for Q4 2021" released on Thursday.

The report noted that the information and communication sector covers sub-sectors like telecommunications and information services, publishing, motion picture, sound recording and music production; and broadcasting.

It stated that in nominal terms, in the fourth quarter of 2021, the sector growth was recorded at 5.70 per cent (year-on-year). This represents a 10.62 per cent points decrease from the rate of 16.32 per cent recorded in the same quarter of 2020, and 5.47 per cent points lower than the rate recorded in the preceding quarter.

"The Quarter-on- Quarter growth rate recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 17.10 per cent, while annual growth stood at 5.75 per cent in 2021," it said.

The report highlighted that in real terms, the sector recorded a growth rate of 5.03 per cent year on year from the rate recorded in the corresponding period of 2020, and there was a decrease of 9.92 per cent points.

"Quarter on quarter, the sector exhibited a growth of 17.43 per cent in real terms, while annual growth stood at 6.55 per cent in 2021.

"Of total real GDP, the sector contributed 15.21 per cent in the 2021 fourth quarter, higher than in the same quarter of the previous year in which it represented 15.06 per cent and higher than the preceding quarter in which it represented 14.20 per cent," it said.