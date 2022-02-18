Nigeria: Govt Hands Over Spectrum Allocation to NCC

Mr Pantami said that a total of 148 spectrum allocations have been made since 2019.

The Nigerian government has formally handed over the 3.5HZ spectrum of the fifth Generation (5G) network to the Nigeria Communications Commision (NCC).

The minister of communication and digital economy, Isa Pantami, performed the handing over ceremony on Thursday in Abuja.

The allocation of bulk spectrum to the NCC is based on its regulatory roles in the telecommunication industry.

The initial allocation is done under the auspices of the National Frequency Management Council (NFMC).

The NFMC is the custodian of the National Frequency Spectrum Scarce Resource and the apex body for the management of the spectrum. It focuses on the non-commercial spectrum and gives bulk spectrum allocation to statutory bodies empowered by law to assign spectrum to end users.

The ministry allocates spectrum for non-commercial use and this is done through the Spectrum Management Department.

On Thursday, Mr Pantami said that a total of 148 spectrum allocations have been made since 2019.

"We are here today to officially allocate the 3.5GHz frequency band, specifically the 3.52GHz to 3.90GHz (or 380 MHz), to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for onward assignment to the winners of the 5G Auctioning Process. The initial allocation is done under the auspices of the National Frequency Management Council (NFMC)," Mr Pantami said.

"5G networks offer major advantages over technologies that preceded it. These advantages include much lower latency, higher bandwidth, greater device density, longer battery life for nodes and greater network flexibility.

"As at the end of December 2021, 200 mobile operators in 78 countries/territories had announced 3GPP compatible 5G service launches (either mobile or fixed wireless access), including about 9 countries in Africa. With our population and market size, we are on course to become the country with the largest 5G deployment in Africa."

In December 2021, Mafab Communication and MTN Nigeria emerged the two successful winners of the 3.5gigahertz(GHz) spectrum auction for the deployment of 5G technology.

The winners emerged after 11 rounds of bidding that lasted for eight hours. The commission fixed the base price at $197.4 million, and the two winners got the nod of the regulator at $273 million.