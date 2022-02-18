Nigeria: NPFL Round-Up - Abia Warriors Drop Points As Rangers, Heartland Record Home Wins

Just five goals were recorded across the four games played.

The concluding matchday 13 games of the Nigeria Professional Football (NPFL) played on Thursday produced very few goals.

Two home victories, an away victory and a draw with a total of five goals, were recorded across the four games played.

While Dakkada and Abia Warriors failed to win at home, Heartland and Enugu Rangers responded well to the recent monetary incentives received from their respective state governments.

Abia Warriors settled for just a point at home after their 1-1 draw against Rivers United at the Okigwe Stadium.

It was the second consecutive time Warriors failed to win at home after their 3-0 victory over Wikki Tourists two weeks ago.

Stanley Eguma's side could have earned an early minute goal with Joseph Onoja's shot but Warriors Goalkeeper, Vincent Edafe was able to save himself from the blatant error committed during the buildup.

Both teams played cautiously as they tried to break the deadlock in the first 10 minutes of the game.

Abia Warriors striker, Valentine Odoh was shown a straight red card for an indisciplined act on Rivers United's Temple Emekayi as the home team were reduced to 10 men.

The 10-men Abia Warriors team eventually broke the deadlock before the break with Paul Samson's firing in a shot from 10 yards.

The first half ended with Abia Warriors in front at Okigwe.

River United in no time levelled after Uche Onwuasonaya volleyed Joseph Onoja's cross five minutes into the second half.

Rivers United's attempt at bouncing back to the first position on the NPFL log was thwarted as they were unable to secure the maximum points they needed.

Elsewhere, Rangers picked a slim 1-0 victory over Nasarawa United at Nnewi to record back-to-back victories in February.

Abdul Makiaba side who came back to winning ways after their oriental derby victory sealed a dramatic successive victory over guest, Nasarawa United.

Christian Nnaji's 61st minute goal was enough to secure all three points for the Flying Antelopes.

Just like Rangers, Heartland also recorded an identical 1-0 win against Lobi Stars in Owerri.

Heartland who have been responding well since the arrival of their new coach, Erasmus Onuh, picked another decisive three points to keep their relegation escape alive.

Lobi stars assistant coach, Sam Pam jr, was shown a red card by the referee for his unruly attitude in the 50th minute.

After a not too entertaining first half, the Naze millionaires grabbed a goal by Nnamdi Egbijuo's solo strike after connecting Nonso Nzediegwu's pass in the 71st minute.

Elsewhere, Dakkada suffered a lone goal defeat to Gombe United at home

Gombe stunned the host when Yusuf AbdulAzeez's struck in the 90th minute to record their first away victory in the league.

With Thursday's victory, Gombe moved to the eighth position with 19 points while Dakkada stay third from the bottom.

Results

Abia Warriors 1 - 1 Rivers United

Enugu Rangers 1 - 0 Nasarawa

Heartland 1 - 0 Lobi Stars

Dakkada 0 - 1 Gombe United