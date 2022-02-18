Africa: Despite Insecurity, Nigeria Made Tremendous Progress in Infrastructure Development, Others - AU Report

Despite Nigeria's daunting insecurity, a specialized agency of the African Union known as the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) on Thursday said the Federal Government made tremendous progress in the areas of infrastructure development, agricultural revolution, humanitarian services, and the fight against corruption.

The Chief Executive Officer, African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) and APRM Secretary, Princess Gloria Akobundu, stated this in Abuja on Thursday at a press briefing announcing the conclusion of Nigeria's second peer review by the organisation.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier inaugurated a 15-member National Governance Council for the conduct of Nigeria's second peer review with the overarching goal to improve governance and well-being of the people.

But despite the alarming number of innocent lives killed by bloodthirsty terrorists ravaging parts of the country, the APRM said the President achieved some feats in various segments of the socio-political economy.

The AUDA-NEPAD CEO said, "Today, we are happy to announce to you that Nigeria has been peer-reviewed for the second time. The review report was far-reaching and encompasses various segments of our socio-political economy and highlighted the development recorded since the first peer review in 2008.

"Despite the challenges the country is currently facing, tremendous progress and success has been made in many areas, particularly in infrastructure development, agricultural revolution, humanitarian services, fight against corruption and so many more for which Nigeria was highly commended by the forum of Heads of State and Government at the 31st Ordinary Session of the AU on the 4th of February, 2022."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Nigeria Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Akobundu, however, said to address the challenges identified in the second country review report, President Buhari has assured that the government will launch and implement the National Programme of Action to strengthen democracy and good governance for economic growth and development.

Earlier, the Chairman of the National Governing Council, Senator Abba Ali, explained that Nigeria's second review process was based on the country's performance and not a scorecard as it is not to name and shame or punish any Africa Peer Review Mechanism member state.

"The overall process seeks to entrench good governance practices in participating states by deepening the principles of democracy, transparency, accountability. Integrity, respect human rights, and promotion of the rule of law, in order to create an enabling environment for sustainable development," he said.

In his remarks, the Senate Committee Chairman on Cooperation and Integration in Africa, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, expressed the National Assembly's commitment towards the passage of the AUDA-NEPAD draft bill for institutionalisation and proper funding for efficiency and effectiveness.