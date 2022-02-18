Kenya: Security Scaled Up in Baringo As 8 Students Sustain Injuries in Dawn Attack

18 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Security has been beefed in Baringo County after school buses ferrying students from Tot High School was sprayed with bullets by bandits on Thursday evening.

Confirming the incident, Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso told Capital News that 8 students were left with minor injuries after the attack on a convoy of three buses but were out of danger.

A driver assigned to one of the buses later succumbed to injuries sustained from the attack.

The students were reported to have been returning from an academic trip.

The area has in recent days witnessed a spate of insecurity.

Shioso however assured residents that adequate security personnel will be deployed to avert such incidents in the future.

Elegeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen decried the insecurity situation in the region even as he cast aspersions on the Ministry of Interior's determination to resolve the recurring insecurity challenges in the region.

"CS Matiangi and IG NPS, I hope you are aware that earlier in the evening a convoy of 3 buses carrying students of Tot Secondary School was attacked along Arror-Tot road. I thought you said never again? Despite your promises, NO OPERATION, NO NPR, NO PROTECTION," Murkomen tweeted.

