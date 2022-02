PARAMOUNT Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni speaking people of Eastern Province has declared that only people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to attend next week's Nc'wala traditional ceremony.

Chief Mpezeni said when Presidential Advisor on COVID-19 Professor Roma Chilengi paid a courtesy call on him at his Ephendukeni Palace in Chipata yesterday that he would only need those vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend the traditional ceremony.