Zimbabwe: Yohane Death Shocks Football Fraternity

THE death of legendary left-back Charles Yohane, who was slain in cold blood in South Africa last weekend, has sent shockwaves in the football fraternity.

As condolence messages continue to pour in for the Mbare-born first Warriors player to provide an assist at the African Cup of Nations, for Keiz Sport, a South Africa-based Zimbabwean player management firm, the blow has literally knocked life out of them.

Yohane, who is best remembered for his pin-point cross that was headed home by captain Peter Ndlovu to give Zimbabwe the lead in their first AFCON match against Egypt in a debut appearance at the extravaganza, is believed to have been shot dead on Saturday last week in Soweto. While he left many chapters of his life unopened, Keiz Sport are feeling a heavy blow as they were closer to inking a landmark deal with a man who was an expert of junior football development.

After Yohane seconded talented Ian Chikohwa, who plies his trade with South Africa's lower division side Callies, to Keiz Sport, the Zimbabwean players' management firm decided to open talks with the former prolific defender with a view of signing a Memorandum of Understanding. Teary Keiz Sport director, Kudakwashe Garufu, yesterday told The Herald Yohane's death was a blow on the soft spot.

"We had an ongoing arrangement with Charles Yohane. We are short of words to describe how we are feeling as Keiz Sport Management. Yohane was recommending players to us who we would market to different teams," said Garufu.

"We were on the verge of signing a Memorandum of Understanding with him. The talks have been ongoing since the beginning of this year and we were scheduled to ink the deal at the end of this month.

"Yohane is the one who recommended Chikohwa, a former Tucks and Richard's Bay striker, who is now playing for Callies in Pretoria.

"I should say the project we were building with Yohane had already begun to bear fruits.

"So good is Chikohwa he has attracted interest from several top-flight teams including Sekhukune who almost signed him in January.

"He was a gentleman, a hard worker and a very sociable character. We will miss him and his death is a big blow not only for us but for the football fraternity in Zimbabwe and the region."

Meanwhile, CAPS United have mourned the 48-year old who was part of their trailblazing title-winning squad in 1996.

The Green Machine Class of '96 is widely regarded as the best ever Makepekepe team after they won a league and a cup double.

The team comprised such talented players as Stewart "Shutto" Murisa, who went on to win the Soccer Star of the Year accolade that season, Alois "Criss-cross" Bunjira, Joe "Kode" Mugabe, Farayi Mbidzo, Morgan Nkatazo, Mpumelelo Dzowa, Maxwell "Cheche" Billiat, Frank "Dealer" Nyamukuta, Lloyd Chitembwe, who is currently in charge of Makepekepe, skipper Silver "Bonzo" Chigwenje and Simon Dambaza among others. "The CAPS United family is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of the former Green Machine and Warriors star, Charles Yohane. "Charles (Yohane) was part of the 1996 trailblazing and league championship winning team. He played alongside current club coach, Lloyd Chitembwe who has expressed shock at the loss of his (former) teammate.

"CAPS United FC call upon teams in all football divisions to join them in (observing) a minute of silence prior to this long weekend's Premier Soccer League and divisional football.

"Charles' (Yohane) contribution to the Green Machine and to local football will forever be cherished," read the CAPS United statement. And Yohane's family says they are touched by the support they are receiving from Zimbabweans as they are trying to come to terms with the tragic loss of the former footballer.

Yohane was killed on Saturday under tragic circumstances in South Africa where he was shot dead in a car-jacking incident. His body was discovered on Monday.

The family is in the process of repatriating his body to Zimbabwe. And yesterday his body was removed from a Johannesburg hospital by Zororo Phumulani, who are football's all-weather friend. The family spokesperson, Peter Paulos, told The Herald from Johannesburg yesterday that the repatriation process will start today but they will have a clearer picture by Monday on when Yohane's body will be flown back home. "Tomorrow (today) being a Friday, we will not be able to cover much ground, and we will have a clearer picture by Monday.

"We have identified the body and it has been taken to the parlor. The case is still under police investigation. Mourners here are gathered in Kempton Park at 107 Friedman Street.

In Harare, mourners are gathered at Yohane's family home at No. 30 Makiyoni Street in National, Mbare. Zororo-Phumulani will facilitate the repatriation of Yohane's body back to Zimbabwe.