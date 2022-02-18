Nigeria: Premium Pedestal for the 'Dan Amanar of Daura'

Chiemelie Ezeobi, who covered the recent turbaning of the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi as the Dan Amanar Daura by the Daura Emirate, reports that the conferment, which loosely translates to 'The Trusted One of Daura' has placed him on a premium pedestal where more is expected of him.

As cliche as the saying "the reward for hardwork is more work" is, it certainly rings true for the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi.

He was recently conferred as the Dan Amanar Daura by the Daura' Emirate led by the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Umar Faruq Umar. The chieftaincy title is loosely translated to mean "The Trusted one of Daura" in Katsina State.

Dan Amanar Daura

For those in the know, the Dan Amana Daura title was chosen to represent what Amaechi means to Katsina State.

According to the Emirate, the honour was one well deserved given the level of development the minister had attracted to the state, as well as the North.

Some of the infrastructural development that influenced the honour was the monumental railway project that connects the North, which passes through Daura and most recently, the University of Transport, also sited at Daura.

For observers, however, the new title speaks volume on the esteem at which he is held in the president's own state.

This was again confirmed after the First Lady, Aisha Buhari paid him a visit to congratulate him over the title he bagged.

Pop of Colours, Culture

On the day of the turbaning, it was certainly a pop of colours as guests decked in fine traditional regalia thronged the Emir's palace.

Culture also played a vital role in the turbaning as the minister dressed fittingly in the Northern regalia before he was turbaned. Also, the gaily decked horses gave the turbaning touch of colour and tradition with the numerous musicians who belted out melodious traditional music to the delight of those present.

In fact, suffice to say that the ancient town of Daura was a beehive of activities as dignitaries besieged the town for the turbaning.

While some saw it as an avenue to campaign aggressively for him to run for office in 2023, one thing was quite clear- the minister is loved and that much was shown by the Daura people.

Honour Deserved

Explaining why Amaechi was deserving of the honour, Emir Faruk cited the extension of railway to Daura, which has improved the economy of farmers in the Emirate and the University of Transportation sited in Daura as some of the infrastructure facilitated by Amaechi, which he said endeared him to the Emirate.

He further said Amaechi was decorated with the honour for performing excellently on the job and not being self-centred in his disposition towards Katsina State and other northern Nigerian states in citing projects from ministry.

Faulting the thinking in some quarters that Amaechi may have bought the Dan Amanar Daura title with money, the Emir said: "On a more serious note, Daura Emirate does not give title anyhow but to people who deserve its title like Amaechi.

"The Emirate does not give titles for money but for a class of people who serve the country selflessly."

While describing Amaechi as an extraordinary goal getter, the Emir also prayed for him to attain a higher office.

He said: "We are gathered here to reciprocate the kind gesture done to us by the Rt. Hon Minister of transportation, Chibuke Rotimi Amechi, for his whole hearted love and support for us.

"Therefore, it is binding on the Daura traditional emirate to acknowledge the kind gesture. My prayer is for God to give you a higher office."

Also turbaned was Nasiru Haladu Danu, another chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and astute businessman who grew up in Port Harcourt, who was conferred with the title of "Tafida Baba" by the Daura Emir.

Handshake across the Delta

First military Governor of Rivers State and Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass, Bayelsa State, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, described the chieftaincy title as a handshake across the Delta.

Diete-Spiff, who is also the head of Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers, said: "It is a great thing that our son is being honoured and turbaned. We are here to give our support. It is a handshake across the Delta.

"We are very happy that one of our own is being recognised as a member of Daura Emirate Council. This occasion is to cement the relationship that has always existed between the North and South."

Amaechi as a Detribalised Nigerian

Describing Amaechi as detribalised Nigerian, Tonye Princewill, APC Chieftain said: "Amaechi is a unifier and a man of peace who believes in equity and fairness, ensuring that the right thing is done at the right time.

"Above all, he is not materialistic. He believes in the creation of wealth for the masses and he is a true man of the people."

Promising that the Katsina people would not regret their decision to honour the minister, he said Rivers people would continue to build bridges of national unity.

He said: "We are going to work tirelessly to ensure that we continue to build these bridges and make sure that we make the nation proud.

"We honour those that use their wealth and position to help the poor and down- trodden. Those are the kind of people we confer with traditional titles."

The President's Commendation

Commending the minister, President Muhammadu Buhari said the the chieftaincy title was in a recognition of his "extraordinary legacy" in the transport sector.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu, the president described the conferment as a clear commitment to the harmonious relationship between the nation's diverse cultures.

He commended the minister "for working with enormous energy to make the change we promised Nigerians a reality... The change we are witnessing in the transport sector is an extraordinary legacy."

Dignataries

Despite the poor weather conditions that grounded the aircraft that was supposed to convey dignataries from flying from Abuja to Kano, there was no shortage of VIPs at the turbaning.

Dignitaries present include Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adewusi; Minister of state for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo; Dr. Etim Okon Edet, Paramount Ruler of Bakassi and Chairman of Cross River State Traditional Council; Paramount Ruler of Yakurr, HRH Obol Ofem Ubana of Ugep; Obol Ibiang Esekpa, Onun Ekor of Ugep; HRH Obol Okoi Ikpi; Chairman of the Traditional Council of Bayelsa, King Alfred Diette-Spiff; and former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Yusuf Buratai, among several others.

Also present were Muhammadu Nuhu Sanusi (Emir of Dutse); Erin Edet Ekong of Cross Rivers Traditional Rulers Council; Abdullahi Lamido Sunusi, Magajin Garin Kano; Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Minister of state for Education; and Minister of state for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora.

Not left out where Okechukwu Enelamah, Minister of Trade and Investment; Isa Yuguda, former Bauchi Governor; Musa Haro, District Head Dumurkol; Yusuf Buhari, District Head of Kwasarawa; Bashir Jamo, DG NIMASA; and Muhammadu Koko, DG NPA, among others.

Others like Minister of state for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo; Senators Binta Masi Garba and Abubakar Sadiq Yar'adua; he second frame, Nigerian Port Authority, Board Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Olajide Adesoye; and Board Member, Ghazali Mohammed.

For the honour bestowed on him, certainly much more is expected from him. For those who know him, it's already a given that he would continuously give his best to better the society at large.