Nigeria: Retooling Primary Healthcare Centres

editorial

Recently, the Executive Director of National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib re-echoed what most Nigerians are already conversant with when he noted that more than 70 percent of Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the country do not have the right infrastructure, right drugs, utilities and limited healthcare workers.

More than anything else, Shuaib's disclosure is suggestive of the rot and consequently, obvious failure that has characterised the move to make health care delivery accessible to people at the grassroots. A significant number of Nigeria's population resides in the rural area and as a habit formed by necessity, patronise either traditional medicine practitioners, or ill-equipped and poorly manned primary healthcare centres. And worse, patent medicine facility run by persons who are neither trained nor have the capacity to do what they are doing.

We recall that in 2017, the federal government flagged off the Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC) revitalisation programme with a pledge to rehabilitate 10,000 centres across the country. The idea was to have at least one centre in each of the 109 senatorial districts rehabilitated.

Years after the flag-off, nothing plausible has been done as several challenges including poor governance, inadequate financing, poor human resources for health and underutilisation of the PHC facilities by individuals and communities plague the healthcare delivery services at that primary level.

Fundamentally, the PHC system is bogged down by fragmented services, weak referral systems and poor infrastructure resulting in gaps in access to basic health services all of which have been made worse by COVID-19 pandemic, security challenges and dwindling resources.

To say these factors significantly affect the health indices is an understatement. With an estimated population of over 200 million, Nigeria's health indices are startling and need urgent retooling.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) report, sub-Saharan Africa and southern Asia account for more than 80 per cent of the five million under-five deaths that occurred in 2020. The report stated emphatically that half of all under-five deaths in 2020 occurred in five countries: Nigeria, India, Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Ethiopia. Sadly, according to the report, Nigeria and India alone account for almost a third of all deaths. These are some of the issues that can be addressed with a functional PHC in place to provide the basics.

As part of strategies to address the funding issues which have, overtime, slowed down progress in the health sector, and in line with the National Health Act of 2014, government initiated the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF), as a federal and state- driven initiative. The BHCPF was designed to be financed from one per cent of the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) of the federal government and other sources including donors' contributions.

Based on the agreed template, 50 per cent of the BHCPF is meant for the financing of basic packages of health services through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). The plan provides for 45 per cent of the fund to be disbursed through National Primary Health Care Development Agency for infrastructural maintenance of PHC facilities, staff capacity building and operational expenditures. The remaining five per cent is to be used by the Federal Ministry of Health for health emergencies.

As part of pre-conditions for accessing the fund, states are expected to set up structures such as State Primary Health Care Agencies and State Social Health Insurance Schemes. These institutions are central to repositioning primary health care.

Regrettably, in our view, in spite of its plausible nature, implementation of the BHCPF has been utterly slow. Experts assert that Primary Health Care, which entails the provision of basic essential health services, is the first point of access to health care by individuals, families and communities and remains the bedrock of Universal Health Coverage.

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, it is imperative to make healthcare delivery accessible to all Nigerians, especially to most vulnerable households scattered in different rural communities of the nation. To achieve this, we suggest that government at levels must accord top-most priority to addressing the challenges impeding effective implementation of PHC system.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Furthermore, in our opinion, political actors must commit to proper implementation of policies, strategies, regulatory framework and financial commitments for the implementation of the National Health Act.

Healthcare workers, especially those providing primary health services, need to be trained regularly and their welfare packages enhanced. The government should also improve the welfare packages of PHC staff and provide better working conditions for all those involved in these processes.

Overall, we believe that policies and programmes like the National and State Emergency Routine Immunisation Coordination Centre, quarterly primary healthcare planning and reviews, the PHC Under One Roof (PHCUOR) programme, bi-annual Maternal Newborn and Child Health Weeks (MNCHW) and the Midwives Service Schemes (MSS) amongst others must be fully implemented.