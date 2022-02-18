Nigeria: Zenith Bank Hails d'Tigress Over FIBA World Cup Ticket

18 February 2022
This Day (Lagos)

One of the leading financial institutions in Nigeria, Zenith Bank Plc, has hailed the performance of the national women basketball team, D'Tigress, over their World Cup qualification despite several adversities that affected the team.

Speaking on the performance of the team, the bank, who has been sponsoring the women league for over 15 years said it was a thing of joy for the team to secure qualification after overcoming the opening day loss against China before defeating France and Mali.

According to the CEO Ebenezer Onyeagwu, the country continues to reap the reward of the company's involvement in the development of the game of basketball in Nigeria.

The Most Valuable Player of the 2019 edition of the Zenith Bank Women's Basketball league was Murjanatu Musa, who played for Air Warriors and also part of the team that qualified the country for the World Cup.

"We are so proud of the ticket won by the national basketball team and particularly, we are impressed with the consistency of the girls too," Onyeagwu said.

"As the sponsors of the domestic league for over 15 years, we believe our investment in the sport has not been in vain especially because many of the players were products of the league before they moved abroad.

"We are inspired by this feat and so we will double our commitment to the game to make Nigeria one of the best in the world. It's just a matter of time, D'Tigress will rule the world soon."

The female nation basketball team has won the last three editions of Afrobasket consecutively.

