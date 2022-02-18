Liberia: House of Representatives Pays Tribute to Fallen Liberian Statesman Dr. Amos Sawyer, Sympathizes With Bereaved Family

House Speaker Bhofal Chambers has led members of the House Representatives in paying tribute to Dr. Amos Claudius Sawyer who passed away in the United States on Wednesday, February 16.

Speaker Chambers said the fallen Liberian statesman, who served as Interim President of the Government of National Unity during the first Liberian civil war in the '90s, positively impacted the lives of many Liberians through his dedicated service to the nation and its people.

On Thursday, the plenary of the House cut short its session to sympathize with Dr. Sawyer's family at his Caldwell's residence. Before adjoining session, the House, at the Speaker's request held a moment of silence in his honor.

At Dr. Sawyer's home , the Speaker on behalf of the Legislature, particularly the House of Representatives, extended 'heartfelt condolences' to the bereaved family for the irreparable loss sustained and prayed that God consoles them in these tough times.

Speaking to FrontPage Africa late Wednesday night, the deceased's brother, Archie confirmed that he died in rehab after undergoing brain surgery. He said his brother was the pillar of the family and his demise was an irreparable loss to them.

"It (Sawyer's death) is a great loss. He was the pillar of our family- a real family man, a brother, a father and our everything," he said. In 2020, he first underwent a life threatening surgery at the Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital for a tumor on the right side of his brain.