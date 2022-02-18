Ghana: President Appoints Perry Okudzeto, Linda Asante As NPA Deputy Chief Executives

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Perry Okudzeto and Linda Asante as Deputy Chief Executives of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) effective March 1.

Mr Perry is a former Deputy Minister of Information and former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports respectively (2017 to 2020) while Mrs Asante, until her appointment, was the Head of Planning at the NPA.

They are the first persons to occupy such positions in the 17-year history of the Authority established by the NPA Act, 2005 (Act 691) to regulate the petroleum downstream industry of the country.

A statement issued by the NPA Corporate Affairs in Accra yesterday said the appointment was in pursuant to the powers vested in the President under Section 49 (1) of the NPA Act, 2005 (Act 691).

It said the Office of the President, in a letter dated January 13, 2022, communicated the appointment of the two persons to the Authority for further action.

"In line with the constitutional requirements governing such appointments, the Governing Board at its 29th Ordinary Board Meeting held on February 15, 2022 confirmed the appointment," it said.

Mr Okudzeto is a media and communications professional with a Master of Arts in International Public Relations focused on Public Relations from Cardiff University.

Mrs Asante, on the other hand, has nearly 18 years of petroleum downstream experience, cutting across petroleum products importation and re-exportations to neighbouring countries.

She is a pioneer of the company and has risen through the ranks as an officer to manager in the Pricing, Planning and Research directorate of NPA, and has also served as the Takoradi Zonal Manager in charge of the Western and Central regions of the NPA between 2013 and 2017.

Mrs Asante holds a Master's degree in Oil and Gas Management from Ghana Technology University, as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Cape Coast.