Nigeria: Osimhen Inspires Napoli to Crucial Draw With Barcelona At Camp Nou

Victor Osimhen was a thorn in Barcelona flesh last night as the Catalan giants forced Napoli to a one-all draw in Camp Nou last night.

Though the Nigerian international could not get on the scorers' sheet, his contributions on the night ensure Napoli return home with the psychological edge in their Europa League last-32 first-leg tie at the Nou Camp.

Piotr Zielinski fired the visitors into the lead in the first half before Ferran Torres scored a penalty as Barcelona rescued a draw.

Barcelona were awarded a penalty in the second half by VAR after Adama Traore's cross hit Juan Jesus' hand. Torres stepped up to send Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret the wrong way.

Ex-Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a quiet game as he made his first start for Barcelona and his first competitive start since 2 December.

The two sides will meet again in Italy for the second leg on Thursday, 24 February.

Elsewhere, Wilfred Ndidi with an assist by Ademola Lookman fired Napoli into the lead against Randers FC. Three other goals by Harvey Barnes, Patton Daka and K. Dewsbury-Hall ensured Leicester are good to dream of a foot in the next round of the second tier European competition.

Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho's cross from the right flank was wasted by Lookman in the dying second of regulation time.

Earlier in the evening fixture, Joe Aribo had a decent outing as Rangers hammered Dortmund 4-2 at Iduna Park in the Scottish capital.

Aribo provided the assist that Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos scored the second goal.

Another Nigerian Calvin Bassey was on duty for all 90 minutes while recuperating Leon Balogun didn't dress for the game.