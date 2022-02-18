Nigeria: Lasu Vice Chancellor Calls for Immediate Use of Web-Based Software

In a bid to ensure that the research outputs from the Lagos State University (LASU) are novel as expected, its Vice Chancellor, Professor Ibiyemi OlatunjI-Bello, who has supported the plagiarism checker project of the university, has directed the commissioning and immediate usage of the Lagos State plagiarism detector named Getitright.

The web-based software has passed through several levels of testing, penetration and validation both internally and externally, and it comes with different modules such as: Plagiarism Checker, Grammar Corrector, PDF Converter, and Text Reader.

The system according to the university authority, has been modelled to enable that each document passage is matched against billions of internet document sources from top libraries and repository internationally band locally. The solution can scan multiple application formats from DOCX, DOC, PDF to TXT.

Users of the application can copy and paste for a faster process if they so desire.

Giving details of the web-based software, the Director, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) at LASU, Dr. Toyin Enikuomehin, said: "Highlight of the application is on the report presentation which are provided in two basic formats vis a vis similar content and unique content. A score is calculated based on the level of similarity determined by the application. For content that are similar, they are highlighted in yellow for quick notification. Non-highlighted text shows the unique content."

The system allows users to view and follow the similar content hyperlink which is included in the exclusive report. The application does not only run English Language based text but also checks similarities in French, Spanish, Portuguese, Yoruba, Arabic among others.

Users will have to register to use the applications and make payment on the LASU website equivalent to the points they wish to purchase, Enikuomehin, said.