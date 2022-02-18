Zimbabwe: Macheso to Host 'Executive' Show

Besides attending the Zimbabwe Musical Awards (ZIMA) tomorrow at Newlands Country Club in Harare, there are other enticing events to cater for people with different taste.

What revellers need to know is that the Covid-19 pandemic is still around and people still need to be more careful by wearing masks, sanitising and observing social distancing. Here are some of the major events taking place:

Macheso on executive nights

Sungura ace Star Alick Macheso will today host the "Executive Sungura Night" at the Theatre in the Park.

The musician is expected to perform his hit songs.

Fans will part ways with US$10 at the doors and according to organisers, all Covid-19 protocols will be strictly observed.

Rhumba nights at Pabloz VIP

Harare's exquisite uptown joint Pabloz VIP Club is continuing with its Rhumba Night after successfully launching it last week.

The joint's spokesperson Lyndon Kapuya said last week they had a huge turnout and it was a successful outing.

"The new and exciting concept at Pabloz VIP Club at Sam Levy's Village in Borrowdale has attracted a lot of attention, especially from the mature crowd.

"For some time now we have received requests to host events for the mature crowd who are starved of entertainment in the city as most night-life now seems to be targeted at mainly the younger market,. Kapuya said they have already set performers lined up.

Asked how the Covid-19 has been affecting the business and how they were managing, Kapuya said it wasn't easy, but they had to find a mechanism to survive.

"We are happy that we have partially opened, though we still encourage our patrons to adhere to the Covid-19 regulations and restrictions. People should not be complacent," he said.

Diana Samkange at The Woods, Pakare Paye

Diana Samkange "Mangwenya" announced on her social media platforms that soon after attending the ZIMA ceremony, she is expected to grace her friend's birthday party at The Woods before proceeding to Pakare Paye the following day.

"My friend, popular socialite Faith Candy, is hosting her soiree at The Woods, I am still trying to balance the awards and the birthday party, but sure I can. She has been a close friend who has been supporting me and likewise, I need to honour her, I will be performing at her double celebrations. Saturday it will be at The Woods then the following day we go to Pakare Paye where we are also supported by Black Spirits."