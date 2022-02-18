Zimbabwe: Caps United Pays Tribute to Yohane

HARARE giants Caps United have paid tribute to one of their sons Charles Yohane who was killed in South Africa on Saturday.

Yohane who was driving an e-hailing taxi was murdered at the weekend after he had been hijacked.

The 48-year-old, who also doubled as a football coach for junior players in South Africa where he had been based for the past 25 years, was found dead in Mzimhlophe, a suburb in Johannesburg.

Before moving to South Africa, Yohane played for Caps United and was part of the star-studded Green Machine side of 1996 which dominated the local football landscape.

In a statement on Thursday, Caps United described Yohane as an immensely gifted player who gave everything for the club.

"The Caps United family is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of the former Green Machine and Warriors star, Charles Yohane. Charles was part of the 1996 trailblazing and league championship-winning team," the statement read.

"He played alongside current club coach, Lloyd Chitembwe who has expressed shock on the loss of his teammate.

Prolific supporter, former chairperson of the Caps United Supporters and former board member, Abraham Kawadza said, "Charles was pure talent and a pillar in the team. The fact that he went on to play for teams in South Africa and feature for the Warriors at two major tournaments was a testament of his talent".

Makepekepe said they will observe a minute of silence during their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Ngezi Platinum at the National Sports Stadium on Monday.

"Caps United FC call upon teams in all football divisions of football to join them in a minute of silence prior to this long weekend's Premier Soccer League and divisional football. Charles' contribution to the Green Machine and to local football will forever be cherished," added the statement.

Tributes have since flooded in for Yohane, with former teammate and good friend Innocent Chikoya claiming: "He wasn't a friend, he was a brother, and we have lost him in bad circumstances.

"He was clever, an intelligent footballer, he had ways of getting things done. He was a leader, disciplined and dedicated.

"I will be collecting his body from the funeral parlour on Thursday and will be taking him home."

Another former teammate in Edelbert Dinha, who shared the Zimbabwe dressing room with Yohane, told the BBC : "We tried calling him from Saturday up to Monday, and we couldn't reach him, then I went to the police station.

"Charles was a quiet person, always smiling, he never argued with anyone. He was coaching Leruma United FC in the ABC Motsepe League."

ZIFA also sent a message of condolence to the Yohane family.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones in this time of untold sorrow. While we grieve the death of our Warrior whose name shall forever be etched in the story of the Zimbabwean football story, we derive some solace from the dedication and commitment that Charles showed to a game that became a huge part of his life up to the time of his untimely death," ZIFA communications manager Xolisani Gwesela said.

Yohane was member of the Warriors team that qualified for Zimbabwe's maiden Africa Cup of Nations finals in Tunisia in 2004.

He was also a member of the Warriors squad at the 2006 AFCON tournament in Egypt, underlining his talents as a defender who was equally at home playing as a midfielder.

Yohane started playing football in Mbare as a junior before joining Fire Batteries in the then Super League as a teenager.

He went on to play for CAPS United before moving to South Africa where he turned out for African Wanderers, AmaZulu and Bidvest Wits.

It was at Bidvest Wits that he really shone and even captained the team for six years before moving to FC AK at the twilight of his playing career.

He, however, returned to Wits as club development coach before the club folded last year.

Yohane played for Zimbabwe National teams at all age groups from Under 17, Under 20, Under 23, and the senior team.

He was capped 28 times for the Warriors.