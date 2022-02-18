Zimbabwe: Cemetery Under Threat as Residents Plough on Boundaries

18 February 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Clayton Shereni

GRAVES at Gutu Rural Disctrict Council's (GRDC) decommissioned Gumtree Cemetery are now in danger of being destroyed by people desperate for farming land, NewZimbabwe.com has learnt.

The cemetery located in Munhende suburb has not been receiving much attention from the local authority since it suspended its use in 2016.

Some residents have however taken advantage of the absence of a security fence to plough in and around the graveyard.

Gutu United Residents and Ratepayers Association (GURRA) chairperson, Lloyd Mupfudze blamed council for completely abandoning the cemetery the moment it opened another at Mushaviri.

"Council has neglected our old cemetery with massive urban farming taking place in the area. Although council has taken steps to create a new cemetery, they must continue to take care of our graveyard. They should fence it to protect graves," said Mupfudze.

GRDC chairperson Gabriel Mapepa was not reachable for comment.

Council chief executive officer (CEO) Alexander Mutembwa however conceded that they had failed.

"It is true, the place was always open and there is nothing that we did when it was decommissioned, so people are farming all around," said Mutembwa.

Concerns have also been raised about Scomption residents ploughing in roads that have been neglected by council.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X