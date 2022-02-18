Zimbabwe: No Toy Toying, No Busing of Supporters, Police Say in Citizens Coalition for Change Clearance for Star Rally

18 February 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

POLICE have barred Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) from busing party supporters, toy toying and convoying of vehicles at its first star rally in Harare Sunday.

The rally meant to launch the party's by-election campaign is set for Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfields.

According to a police clearance letter sent to CCC provincial organising secretary Paul Madzore supporters will not be allowed to chant slogans from their vehicles.

POLICE have barred Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) from busing party supporters, toy toying and convoying of vehicles at its first star rally in Harare Sunday.

Madzore confirmed receipt of the letter.

"Busing in of people from other constituencies is strictly prohibited," read part of the clearance.

"Your members shall not be involved in any toy toying, convoying of vehicles of people chanting slogans and singing.

"Any deviation from the above will result in police dispersing your gathering."

The rally is being conducted at the same venue rival Douglas Mwonzora used for his own by-election campaign launch last week.

It was attended by an estimated 300 supporters.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X