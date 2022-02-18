Ghana: Police Chase Woman for Allegedly Pouring Hot Water on 2 Teenagers

Police in the Upper West Region has launched a manhunt for Sylvia Suwiee, for allegedly pouring hot water on two teenagers, on Monday, at Sombo in the Nadowli-Kaleo District.

The suspect, who is believed to be in her 40s, was said to have poured hot water on Charlotte Sampah,18, AfisataMusah, 15, and bolted, following a misunderstanding between victims and suspect.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Upper West Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Gideon OheneBoateng, confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times.

He said the suspect accused victims of stealing cashew fruits from her farm, resulting in a misunderstanding between victims and the suspect.

Chief InspBoatengsaid the victims denied the accusation by MsSuwiee, maternal aunt of the teenagers, saying a neighbour hired them to work on his tiger nuts farm for a fee.

The Police PRO said "The explanation of the two, did not go down well with the suspect, who went to her house, boiled water, which she poured on the unsuspecting victims."

Chief InspBoatengsaid the hot water scalded the bodies of the victims, who were rushed to the Upper WestRegional Hospital.

He said when the police went to the scene, the suspect had absconded, adding that the case was being investigated.

The Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police(DCOP) Peter Ndekugriappealed to the public to assist the police in arresting the suspect.

He lamented that some people shielded suspects and criminals, which was an affront to justice.