Malawi: Tropical Storm Dumako to Hit South Malawi

18 February 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) has warned that Tropical Cyclone Dumako will hit some parts of the Southern Region in Malawi between today and tomorrow.

During the two days, many of the areas in the south will receive persistent rainfall, which may reach 100mm.

The rain will cause flash floods that will lead to flooding, especially in Shire Valley.

However, the department has said the storm is not as strong as Cyclone Ana and has asked residents to stay calm.

Meanwhile, DCCMS has sent warning messages through the District Commissioners of Chikwawa, Blantyre, Nsanje, Thyolo, Chiradzulu, Neno, Mulanje and Mwanza as well as some parts of eastern region.

The storm, which originated from the Indian Ocean, made landfall in Madagascar and will reach Malawi through Mozambique.

DCCMS says it is monitoring the situation and promised to keep the country updated.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X