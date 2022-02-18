Malawi Law Society Suspends Two Lawyers On Disciplinary Grounds On Their Clients

Under the terms of Section 99 of the Legal Education and Legal Practitioners Act of 2017, Malawi Law Society has suspended two lawyers on disciplinary grounds acted on their clients.

In a notice made on Friday, February 18, the Society names Oswald Mtupila of Mtupila & Company in the matter of Peter Kisewe against Mtupila & Company, who has been suspended for six months from Sunday, February 20 to August 20, 2022.

Mustafa Amidu of Atkin Chambers is also suspended for the same period in the matter concerning Gordon Luhanga against Atkin Chambers.

The notice said this follows a disciplinary proceedings carried out in accordance with the Act and the Malawi Law Society said under Section 98 of the Act, a suspended legal practitioner is not entitled to practice the profession of the law in Malawi during the period of suspension.

Meanwhile, the Faculty of Law at Chancellor College has disclosed of allegations of misconduct relating to assessment of students grades.

In an internal memo which Nyasa Times has in possession -- issued by head of Foundation Law, Samuel Kaphuka -- says he came to know of these "serious allegations on social media... which appear to refer to one course within the Faculty".

"The Department of Foundation Law, therefore, takes these allegations very seriously [as] these allegations have the capacity to undermine the integrity of the Faculty as well as the integrity of our entire assessment process.

"The Department does/will not tolerate this type of misconduct and will respond in a swift and suitable manner to every complaint brought forward.

"In this regard, any person that has evidence of wrongdoing and/or information that will help in dealing with the matter should bring forward the same to the Head of Department)Foundation Law) or directly to the Dean of the Faculty of Law."

The memo was copied to acting Vice-Chancellor; acting University Registrar; Dean of Faculty of Law; Dean of Students and president of Student Law Society.