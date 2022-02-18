Kenya: Boost for Raila As Narc, Muungano Parties Endorse Presidential Bid

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga's presidential bid got a boost today after the National Rainbow Coalition and the Muungano parties endorsed him during their National Delegate Conventions held today.

Speaking during the joint exercise, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and her Makueni counterpart Kivutha Kibwana stated that their parties will not field presidential candidates in the August elections.

They stated that both NARC and Muungano parties will back Odinga under the Azimio la Umoja Movement coalition.

They also indicated that they will be teaming up with other like-minded outfits to form a formidable force.

Ngilu stated that while the parties had the opportunity to endorse their leaders as presidential candidates, they opted to join Azimio to boost their chances of winning.

"Kibwana, in all his life, has fought for the ordinary person. He has been arrested with the others including Raila fighting for the second liberation," she said

Odinga was also expected at the Bomas of Kenya for the Muungano and Narc joint NDCs.