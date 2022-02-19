Namibia: Economic Injection for Walvis From Nearly 500 Newly-Arrived Seafaring Tourists

19 February 2022
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Walvis Bay is the trophy destination for around 500 tourist who stepped off the MS Europa 2 on Friday morning for a day and a half sojourn of the desert harbour town. The ship arrived from Lüderitz where it docked briefly.

Walvis Bay was more than ready when the first large group of visitors for this year disembarked early on Friday 18 February 2022. The vessel spent the night in the Walvis harbour while its starry-eyed human cargo explored the wonders of the desert town. The MS Europa 2 is scheduled to depart on Saturday evening, headed for Port Elizabeth in Gqeberha in South Africa.

On her return journey, the ship will call again at Walvis Bay on 03 March 2022.

"Namport remains appreciative that the tourism industry is a key player in Namibia's economy and continues to be committed to advance the country's economic recovery. "The presence of tourists from passenger vessels such as the MS Europa 2 and others are a direct positive injection into the tourism industry which will aid our journey of economic recovery as a country," said Mr Elias Mwenyo, Executive: Commercial Services at Namport.

