Rwanda: Basketball Team Off to Dakar Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

19 February 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The national basketball team on Friday night February 18, departed for Dakar, Senegal, ahead of the forthcoming FIBA World Cup qualifiers, scheduled for February 25-27.

The team will play a warm-up game against Egypt in Dakar before embarking on the qualifying campaign on February 25.

The three-day tournament will take place at Dakar Arena from February 25-27 with eight teams from Groups B and D vying for six places in the decisive second round of the African Qualifiers.

Teams competing in the event include Cameroon, Rwanda, South Sudan and reigning African champions Tunisia in Group B, while Group consist of DR Congo, Egypt, Kenya and hosts Senegal.

The team to Dakar:

Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Bello Nkanira, Aristide Mugabe, Armel Sangwe, Dieudonné Ndizeye, Olivier Shyaka, Elie Kaje, Arnaud Nkusi, Ntore Habimana, Pierre Thierry Vandriessche and Axel Mpoyo.

