Tanzania Receives EU Massive Boost

TANZANIA has received a grant of 425 million Euros, estimated as 1.15tr/- from the European Commission (EC) to fund various development projects.

According to a statement made available to the media by Director of Presidential Communications Zuhura Yunus yesterday, the funds are expected to be used in various development projects for the next three years in the country.

The President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen made the revelation in Belgium, while meeting President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is in the country for official duty.

It further noted that Tanzania has identified spending 180 million Euros equivalent to 480bn/-, on three projects including the upgrading of digital systems to the tune of 92bn/-.

Another area is to strengthen the social well-being of Tanzanians based on gender equality where 284bn/- would be spent. The statement further indicated that 197.3bn/- would go for Green Cities project, whose first phase would include Tanga, Mwanza and Pemba.

Elaborating, the EC President said Tanzania is one of the African countries benefiting from the new EU (Global Gateway Investment Package) which aims at addressing challenges such as employment creation, promoting health care, and blue economy.

In response, President Samia pledged to continue working with the EC to identify additional priority areas through bilateral consultations in the future, so that the support brings sustainable development for Tanzanians.