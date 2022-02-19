Tanzania: Budget Financing On Right Track

THE 2021/22 budget financing was attained by 92.9 per cent during the first half of the fiscal year, it has been revealed.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa stated on Friday that by last December the government had managed to collect 16.95 tri/- revenues against the target of 18.24tri/- during the period.

In his speech to adjourn the 6th session of the 12th Parliament sitting here in Dodoma, the Premier noted that in the month of December alone- the government collected 2.3tri/-, being the highest ever amount for that month.

"We have every reason to congratulate President Samia Suluhu Hassan for these efforts to implement the budget," Mr Majaliwa said.

The Premier also pointed out about the Covid-19 relief fund that the government secured from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), really helped in the construction of over 12000 new classrooms in Primary and Secondary Schools in both mainland and Zanzibar.

"I call upon citizens to support these efforts by our President," he added, while directing the councils to effectively supervise the spending of the funds so that they bring intended results.

Equally, he used the platform to direct the Minister of State in the President's Office in charge of Regional Administration and Local Government (RALG) to investigate the issue of embezzlement of the funds.

"The government will deploy a special team to investigate expenditures of the Covid-19 relief funds and implementation of projects financed with them," he told the Parliament.

Mr Majaliwa further spoke about the issue of security in the country, noting that generally the country has continued enjoying peace and security, however, raised concern on some killings of members of communities was a matter to tackle.

"I direct the police force to ensure that it investigates such killings such as those which occurred in Mtwara recently. Religious institutions should also play part in building faith among their followers as a way of reducing killings in communities," he said.

On the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA), Mr Majaliwa said it has to evaluate the capacity of road contractors, who are offered tenders to implement road construction projects.

"Tenders for roads construction have to be announced early before the start of the new financial year so that implementation of those projects could start as soon as the year starts," he directed.

He also talked on the issue of women and child abuse in the country, mentioning Manyara, Dodoma and Arusha as top three regions with highest number of cases.

"Statistics indicate that gender abuse is still a challenge, I call upon stakeholders to join efforts in combating the vice," he appealed.

He further explained that diplomatic relations between Tanzania and other countries have been strengthened due to President Samia's visits in other countries.