Tanzania: Govt Assures of Addressing Water Woes in Meatu

THE government said it is addressing acute water shortage in some villages of Meatu District, Simiyu Region.

The villages facing the challenge include Mwanjoro, Jinamo, Mbushi and Witamihya in Mbushi Ward.

Deputy Minister for Water, Maryprisca Mahundi, said this in the Parliament on Thursday when responding to a question by Leah Komanya (Meatu) who wanted to know the government's plans to supply water in villages, which face poor supply of the precious liquid.

Mahundi said that supply of water in the four villages is currently at 24 per cent from 13 water wells constructed in the villages.

She, however, said the government also implemented the Mwanjolo Water Dam project that was completed in 2018 with the aim of further reinforcing water supply in the villages of Jinamo, Mbushi and Mwanjoro.

"But according to a recent study, the dam has been shown to decrease in depth due to sand logging caused by an increase of livestock consuming water at the dam as well as massive environmental degradation, which also affected the quality of the water," she said.

She said in other efforts aimed to ensure that the Mwanjolo dam is used to supply water in the villages, the government will, in the next fiscal year, allocate funds for the rehabilitation of the dam.

"The work will involve increasing the depth of the dam, rebuilding the existing dam edges, building sand trap infrastructure as well as planting of grasses to help prevent soil erosion," added the deputy minister.

Also in the budget the government will allocate funds for the construction of charcoal dam for livestock, this will bar pastoralists from sending their animals to the special dams, which are specifically for human use. Locals will also be educated on the importance of protecting water sources," Ms Mahundi added.

In long-term plan, these villages will also be able to benefit from a major project expected to be built in Simiyu Region through the programme.

In the course, Ms Mahundi further said the villagers will benefit more from the mega water project which is set to be implemented in Simiyu region through the Climate Change Programme as the villages are located 12-km only from, where the major pipe will be constructed.