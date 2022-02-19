Nigeria: Kano APC Crisis - Shekarau Faction Goes to Supreme Court

19 February 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abdullahi Yakubu

The Senator Ibrahim Shekarau-led faction of the APC in Kano State popularly known as the G-7 has said it would be ready to advanced it's case to up to the Supreme Court in order to ensure justice.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Thursday won at the Court of Appeal which set aside the judgment of an Abuja High Court which gave victory to the G-7, saying the High Court acted without jurisdiction in hearing a case about local government and ward congresses conducted by the APC in Kano.

The Appeal Court upturned the ruling of the FCT court which recognised the Shekarau faction's congress held last year as against that of the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led faction.

Reacting yesterday, Shekarau appealed to his supporters to remain calm and assured that the G-7 would do everything humanly and legally possible to fight for its right at the Supreme Court.

In a statement jointly signed by the stakeholders' forum yesterday, the G-7 assured loyalists and supporters that the judgement of the Appeal Court would be challenged at the Supreme Court as they were dissatisfied with the outcome at the appellate court.

The statement was jointly signed by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, Kano Central, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, Kano North, Tijjani Abdulkadri Jobe, D/Tofa/Rimin Gado/Tofa Federal Constituency, Nasiru Abduwa Gabasawa, Gezawa, /Gabasawa Federal Constituency, Barr. Haruna I. Dederi, Karaye/Rogo Federal Constituency, Sha'aban Sharada, Kano Municipal Federal Constituency and Alhaji Shehu Dalhgatu, Chairman , Buhari Support Group.

The statement said: "Indeed, we hold very high regard and respect for our courts and judicial system. And every judge has the constitutional powers to make a decision, one way or the other, in respect of any matter which comes before him.'

"What is heart-warming, however, is that the appellate system of our courts allows a party who is dissatisfied with the decision given by one court to appeal to another."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X