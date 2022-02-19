Zimbabwe: Govt Hikes Vehicle License Fees By 100 Percent

Government has with immediate effect hiked motor vehicle registration and licencing fees by almost 100% amid a groundswell of discontent over the rising prices of goods and services.

Workers in the public and private sector are now pushing for United States-dollar salaries to hedge against the rising cost of living.

According to Statutory Instrument (SI) 29 of 2022 published in the Government Gazette yesterday, Transport and Infrastructural Development minister Felix Mhona said all vehicle class licence fees had been reviewed upwards.

"It is hereby notified that the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development has, in terms of section 52 of the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act [Chapter 13:14] made the following regulations:

"These regulations may be cited as the Vehicle Registration and Licensing (Amendment) Regulations, 2022 No23. Part II of the Third Schedule to the Vehicle Registration and Licencing Regulations, 1999, published in Statutory Instrument 427 of 1999, is repealed and the following is substituted ... "

Mhona said light vehicle licence fees would now cost $3 240 for every quarter from $1 800 while heavy vehicles will pay $54 000 for a year, nearly double the previous amount.

A full-year licence fee now costs $9 720 and $74 520 for light and heavy motor vehicles, respectively.

Zimbabweans have been hard hit by price hikes of goods and services, with parastatals also following the bandwagon as the local currency keeps losing value