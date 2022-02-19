Malawi: Mwanamvekha Resigns From Nankhumwa Shadow Cabinet

19 February 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Another day, another big blow to Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa as another shadow cabinet minister has resigned from the shadow cabinet.

Former Finance minister and Chiradzulu South Legislator, Joseph Mwanamvekha has resigned from the shadow cabinet.

Mwanamveka in a letter sent to Nankhumwa and copied to Speaker of Parliament, says he has done so because the DPP leadership was not consulted, which is contrary to the etiquette and discipline of the party.

On Wednesday, Machinga Likwenu Parliamentarian, Bright Msaka, who is also former Minister of Justice, also distanced himself from the shadow cabinet.

The DPP through its Administrative Secretary, Francis Mphepo, accused Nankhumwa of appointing a shadow cabinet although the party's constitution does not recognise it.

A legal practitioner, John Gift Mwakhwawa has said Malawi's Constitution and DPP standing orders do not recognise shadow cabinets.

But Mark Botoman, who Nankhumwa appointed as Minister of Information and Digitisation insists that the shadow cabinet is crucial and those resigning are just exercising their rights.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X