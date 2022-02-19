Malawi: Govt Warns of Intense Rainfall From Friday As Tropical Dumako Triggers New Wave of Floods

19 February 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Officials from Ministry of Water and Sanitation say many districts in the south are today, Friday expected to will experience a rise in rainfall intensity as a result of tropical storm, Dumako.

In a statement, the Ministry says this will trigger a rise in water levels in many rivers which may cause floods.

The Ministry is therefore urging the general public to take precautionary measures as many rivers such as Thuchira, Mwanza, Ruo, Shire and Lisungwi among others are likely to swell and cause flooding.

According to a forecast by the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, districts that are likely to be affected by the storm are Nsanje, Chikwawa, Mulanje, Thyolo, Chiradzulu, Blantyre, Neno and Mwanza districts from Friday through Saturday, February 19.

The department says the storm is most likely going to trigger a rise in water levels, a development it says will lead to floods.

