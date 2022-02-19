Malawi: Legislator Apologises Over Raincoats Request

19 February 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A legislator who has received stinging attacks on social media platforms for suggesting that Parliament buys raincoats for backbenchers has emphatically apologised.

The Lilongwe South East legislator Steve Malondera apologised on Thursday in Parliament just a day after he made the request in the House.

He has also withdrawn his statement following a backlash from the public.

Malondera has instead asked parliament to construct walkways that would keep them protected when it is raining.

It has been raining heavily in Lilongwe and other areas in the central region for the past week.

First Deputy Speaker Madalitso Kazombo has thus instructed Parliament secretariat to remove the remarks from the records.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X