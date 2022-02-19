Nigeria: House Suspends Action On Bill Seeking Establishment of FMC in Deba

The House of Representatives has suspended action on a bill seeking to establish a federal medical centre, FMC, in Deba instead of Billiri in Gombe state, insisting that the senate concurs with earlier version of the Bill passed by the House.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila while affirming the decision of the House said the bill already sent by the Senate should be held in abeyance until the Senate concurs on a Bill for an Act to establish Federal Medical Centre in Billiri sent to it six months ago.

The decision followed strong resistance by members from southern part of Gombe, who insisted that the House cannot consider the Senate's request for concurrence on a duplicate bill while the version passed by the House has been left unattended since September 2021..

The members led by Hon. Victor Mela Danzaria (Balanga/Billiri federal constituency) and Hon. Karu Simon Elisha (Kaltungo Shongom) who literally held the Chamber hostage for over 30 minutes at the Wednesday plenary, insisted that the senate was misled to pass the bill that domiciled the FMC in Deba instead of Billiri as earlier passed by the House.

Raising a point of Order to stop the Senate's request for concurrence, Hon. Danzaria reminded his colleagues that a bill on the same subject matter had been duly passed by the House and was awaiting concurrence of the senate since September last year.

He argued that further deliberation on the controversial Senate's request amount to a breach of his privilege.

According to the lawmaker, the already passed bill underwent first and second reading in the House of Representatives on the 12th of March 2020 and 6th of May 2021 respectively. The bill was subjected to public hearing where memorandum were presented to the House Committee on Health.

"On 8th July, 2021, it went through the third reading and final passage in the House of Representatives and on the 16th September, 2021, it was transmitted to the senate for concurrence," he said.

"l have respect for the sponsors of the senate bill, but he knows too well that the federal government cannot afford two federal medical centres in Gombe state, what then was his motive for sponsoring a duplicate bill when he could have encouraged the Senate to concur on the already passed bill that has been before it for six months," Hon Danzaria argued.

It would be recalled that the federal lawmakers last October raised an alarm about a duplicate bill sponsored by Gombe Central senator Danjuma Goje on the establishment of FMC at Deba whereas there was a similar bill sponsored by Hon Danzaria passed by the House that domiciled the FMC in Billiri for the benefit of the people of Balanga, Kaltungo, Shongom, Billiri and Akko which also include the Christian minority.

The members had expressed disappointment on Senator Goje, wondering why a former governor, former minister and a four-term senator who ought to be promoting justice, equity and fairness for all would sponsor a duplicate bill that would deny the people in the affected five local governments access to tertiary health care."

The lawmakers had then described senate duplicate version as divisive even as it accused Senator Goje of plot to subvert the bill passed by the House for the establishment of a Federal Medical Centre in Billiri, Gombe State, urging Senate not to dissipate energy but to stop further deliberations on the duplicate bill.

Hon Danzaria and his colleagues from Gombe south expressed strong condemnation over the Senate' action, saying it was an injustice that must not be allowed to stand.

"A bill on the same subject matter has been duly passed, awaiting concurrence of the senate, Senator Goje knows too well that the federal government cannot afford two federal medical centre in Gombe state. What then is his motive for sponsoring similar bill when he could have canvassed support for the already passed bill at the senate?" Hon Danzaria argued.

Ruling on the matter, Speaker Gbajabiamila ordered that the senate bill "be held in abeyance pending the action of the Senate on a Bill for an Act to Establish Federal Medical Centre, Billiri, Gombe State and for other related matters."

"We have to observe the rule of first in time. It hasn't even gone through first reading before it was sent there for concurrence," Gbaja said, referring to the senate bill.

"We have same situation with other bills and l have made these pronouncement on the floor a couple of times. If any bill comes from the Senate and it's in the House and its been sitting down in this House. It would be difficult for me to accept for a member to bring the same bill on the floor of the House because it would be unfair on the senate who sponsored that bill and sent it here for concurrence.

"In similar vein, l would not accept for a member's bill to be in the Senate just cooling off for months and a similar bill is brought to the floor of the House and we processed that. So therefore, what is fair is fair. We will take this bill which has already gone for first reading and we will leave it in abeyance until Honourable Mela's bill that has been sitting there for the past six months is processed in the Senate. I think that's the only fair and proper thing to do," Gbajabiamila ruled.