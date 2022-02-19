Nigeria: Fake Police Inspector Nabbed in Ogun State

19 February 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command is currently investigating a 38-year-old fake inspector, Akinyemi Thomas.

Akinyemi Thomas was arrested on the 17th of February 2022 for impersonating a police officer.

The suspect was arrested while policemen attached to Sagamu divisional headquarters were on routine patrol of their area with the DPO CSP Godwin Idehai and they sighted the suspect in full police camouflage uniform under the bridge along Lagos Ibadan expressway.

Confirming the arrest, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspect, Akinyemi Thomas's conduct raised the suspicion of the policemen who then stopped to question him. Immediately the patrol vehicle stopped, the suspect took to his heels. He was then chased and apprehended."

On interrogation, he confessed being a dismissed policeman but using the uniform to extort unsuspecting members of the public."

"Recovered from him aside from the uniform is a police warrant card.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Lanre Bankole has ordered a full investigation into the activities of the suspect with the view to charging him to court as soon as possible.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X