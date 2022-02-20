Kenya: Koome Names 13 Members to Justice Council Tasked With Graft Fight

20 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Chief Justice Martha Koome has appointed 13 members who will serve in the National Council on the Administration of Justice Committee on Anti-Corruption.

The 13 are expected to help bolster the fight against corruption in the country by identifying the bottlenecks and challenges in the fight against corruption.

"The Committee will serve for a period of three years and shall prepare a final report detailing the extent to which it has achieved its mandate," Koome said.

The 13 are representatives of various institutions critical in the fight against corruption including Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA).

Others are: Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA), Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Kenya Prisons Services, Witness Protection Agency, Office of the Attorney General and National Council on Administration of Justice.

Koome has tasked the 13 member committee to among other things to undertake a review of previous reports on anti-corruption in the criminal justice sector and make recommendations as appropriate, to make recommendations on how to address the challenges and bottlenecks in the fight against corruption.

They are also expected to propose mechanisms to facilitate the efficient and effective investigations, prosecution and adjudication of corruption cases and recommend prioritized thematic approaches in the fight against corruption.

The Committee will be reporting and updating the National Council on Administration of Justice on its progress as and when required. It shall also keep the individual agencies informed of their progress.

Judiciary has over the years been perceived to be the weakest link in the fight against corruption in the country but Koome following her appointment into office has been making efforts to change that perception.

