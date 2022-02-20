Nigeria: Calls Intensify for Evacuation of Nigerians From Ukraine

The world is watching as the drum beats of war intensify pitching the United States (US) and its North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) allies in a grim faceoff with Russia over the alleged threat of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Although some Nigerian experts have dismissed the possibility of all out war, they however, advised the Federal Government and major stakeholders to begin to make arrangements for a possible evacuation of Nigerians from Ukraine.

Russia has in the last three weeks massed nearly 100,000 troops around its borders with Ukraine, a move which the US and its NATO allies perceived as Russia's intentions to invade Ukraine in much the same way it invaded and annexed Crimea in 2014.

Although Russia has denied any plans for invasion and scaled down its troops presence in the disputed area, the US and allies have mobilized military contingents in Eastern Europe in readiness to counter Russia's move as stated by US President Joe Biden.

The trouble in Eastern Ukraine where Russia is said to be backing separatists' agitation has killed over 14,000 since 2004 and perhaps constitutes major concerns for Nigerians especially students in the event of an outbreak of war.

The Nigerian government through the Nigerians In the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) last week issued an advisory to Nigerians resident in Ukraine to remain calm and security conscious, but experts have called for evacuation now as many other countries have advised their nationals to leave the country.

International Constitutional law expert, Livingstone Wechie said that "If very developed nations like the US have given their citizens an ultimatum to leave Ukraine within 48 hours, they have seen the red light that there is likelihood of attacks by Russia, which will affect the safety of every person. So, the safest thing is to ensure that citizens of nations like Nigeria which has a large population of students there are evacuated.

"Remember, Ukraine is like an education tourist centre for Nigerian students. Many Nigerian students are there and the borders of Ukraine have been shutdown, their airspaces are being monitored. So, it calls for concern and it is important for the Nigerian Government to make arrangements to evacuate its citizens as there is already a psychological war," he added.

He however, ruled out all out war, stressing that the US is possibly negotiating with Russia. He said that the shouts of war are pure propaganda by the US and allies to extract economic benefits from the Ukrainian debacle.

"What you are seeing now is a pure economic war. Ukraine is looking at an ethnic battle to save itself but the intervening states are harping into economic opportunities to advance their control and influence in the region. The US has never intervened in anything that does not give her economic benefits. So, no gunshots will be fired.

"What they are doing is to push Ukraine into conceding some economic structures to the US so as to enjoy protection against Russia," he said.

Another international affairs expert, Paul Ejime told LEADERSHIP Sunday that the Government should analyze the risk level to know whether the crisis has reached the level that demands evacuation.

"So, the concern of Nigeria and other African countries is to monitor the situation assiduously to make sure they are not caught unawares. But from what is happening, I think the US and its NATO allies are to some extent crying wolf trying to preempt or to stop Russia from going forward.

"Nigeria should study the situation and have a strategy for evacuation of their nationals when it is appropriate to do so. But we should not engage in precipitate action and propaganda that the US and the West are engaged in," he warned.

Ejime expressed doubts over the possibility of war, but when reminded that over 12 countries have asked their citizens to leave Ukraine, because of war threat, he said "these countries that you have mentioned whether in NATO or the US or European countries are doing so because they have a bigger stake.

"They are the ones pressuring Russia. You can see how far they have gone in saying that Russia wants to invade Ukraine. It is geo-politics. And because they have done so that is why their own citizens will be at greater risks of imminent war.

"They are playing with words but I doubt if there will be an all out war because both sides realize what it will cost to engage in any war at this time.

"War is highly unlikely but you cannot rule it out. I cannot see a shooting war breaking out because there are diplomatic engagements going on behind the scenes even as the politicians ratchet up their propaganda," he said.

A request made to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the government's plans for the evacuation of Nigerians did not receive an official response at the time of going to press on Saturday February 19. But a source within the ministry said "we are working on that. It is still a developing situation and we are closely monitoring it and will act appropriately."

Yesterday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country is Europe's "shield" against the Russian military and deserves stronger international support

His comments came as pro-Russia separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilization while Western leaders made increasingly dire warnings that a Russia invasion of its neighbour appeared imminent.