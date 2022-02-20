Kenya: Boda Boda Riders Upskilled On Road Safety During the BMW Motorrad Ride

Nyeri — Boda boda riders in Nyeri County Saturday received a sensitization and upskilling training on road safety courtesy of Inchape Kenya.

The sensitization drive was a culmination of the inaugural BMW Motorrad Ride, a 150 KM group ride by 70 expert riders from Nairobi to Chaka, Nyeri aimed at drawing together BMW motorbike riders and sharpening their riding and precautionary skills on off roads.

The sensitization drive comes in the wake of a steady rise in the number of boda boda riders and resultant accidents in the country. According to the 2021 Economic Survey Report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the number of newly registered motor cycles increased by 16.2 per cent from 217,425 in 2019 to 252,601 in 2020.

Consequently, the number of motor cyclists involved in accidents increased by 58.4 per cent from 2,410 in 2019 to 3,818 in 2020. Motor cyclists had the highest growth in accident casualties among all road users with increases in those killed, seriously injured and slightly injured recorded at 56.7 per cent, 59.7 per cent and 57.0 per cent, respectively.

Speaking during the upskilling and sensitization session, Inchcape Africa Managing Director, Mr. Francis Agbonlahor, noted that Inchcape Kenya recently diversified its product portfolio to include the BMW Motorrad which comprises of high end motorbikes. As such, the company is now focusing more on enhancing road safety among riders as part of its corporate and community outreach.

"As we grow the BMW Motorrad product range in the Kenyan market, it is not lost on us that motorbikes have in the recent past greatly contributed to the spike in road accidents and as a responsible corporate citizen, we endeavor to play a role in limiting the accidents through upskilling and sensitizing riders across the country on road safety" said Mr. Agbonlahor.

On his part, the Chairperson of the Private Bikers Association of Kenya, Sammy Kiumbe, noted that the initiative was a welcome move and will go a long way in instilling road discipline among motorcyclists. "I have been a biker for years now and I am passionate about spreading the safety and watchfulness message to my fellow bikers across the country. The number of riders on our roads is on a solid rise and observing road rules and minding fellow motorists is the only way we can make the most out of our riding experiences, whether one is riding for leisure or as a source of income. I also urge other motorists to accord bikers respect because they contribute to the economy and society significantly" said Pst. Sammy Kiumbe, who chairs the Private Bikers Association of Kenya.