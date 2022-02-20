Tanzania: Zanzibar First Lady Joins Efforts to Protect Underprivileged Groups

ZANZIBAR First Lady Maryam Mwinyi has called for concerted efforts, which promote the rights of children, youths and women and as well supplement government initiatives in protecting the groups in the society.

Ms Maryam made the appeal on Saturday during the launch of her charitable organisation 'Zanzibar Maisha Bora Foundation (ZMBF) in a colourful event held at Mao Tse Tung Stadium in the City.

She said the foundation will largely focus its attention on rural underprivileged women, youths (mainly girls), and children especially in promoting nutrition and supporting women engaging in marine activities such as seaweed farming.

"I am doing this because I am a mother, sister and a woman with experience. I also want to use my position to help and contribute to what our government has been doing to support the vulnerable groups, including fighting children and women abuse," said the First Lady, while announcing a donation of 19 seaweed processing machines to eight groups of seaweed farmers.

The First Lady said the foundation's priority areas are in line with the blue economy agenda, national programmes, Isles vision 2050, and the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adding that women and girls interested in marine resources would be trained on better fishing and production of seaweed methods.

Statistics shows that more than 25,000 people, with majority being women, are engaging in seaweed farming in Unguja and Pemba, pledging to support them through her foundation.

She informed the gathering after a six kilometres march to promote the exercise that the foundation registered last year will work with other NGOs and the government to achieve its goals, including reducing stunting growth and gender based violence mainly sexual violence which intimidates children, female teens, and women.

Ms Maryam thanked all sponsors including CRDB and NBC banks which announced to contribute ten seaweed processing machines each, worth 36.6m/- and 23m/- respectively, AMREF, and the new millennium group (a group formed by wives of leaders) which contributed 3m/- and 25m/-from friends of the First Lady and the wife of the Vice-President, Ms Mpango from the Union Government.

The handing over of the dummy cheque from the New millennium groups was done by the Ms Tunu Pinda and Mary Majaliwa as other wives of serving and retired leaders, including Salma Kikwete, and Siti Mwinyi. Ms Pinda, on behalf her colleagues, thanked the First lady for establishing the foundation promising her continued support.

The First Lady also expressed gratitude to Benjamin Mkapa Foundation, ZABESA for organizing physical fitness exercise, and the Zanzibar government under President Hussein Mwinyi, who during the launch made a call phone to organizers and his phone comments were made loud through microphones/public speakers.

Dr Mwinyi, through mobile phone said: "I thank Maryam for establishing the Foundation to support the government's initiatives and to improve welfare of its people. But getting more partners is good for the government. I also thank all donors for the support."

After the official speech, the First Lady visited several tents where donors showed their services including blood donation, heath check/testing and treatment including COVID-19, dental, and non-communicable diseases (NCDs), and urged members of the public to go for frequent heath check.

On his part, the Minister responsible for NGOs registration, Mr Masoud Mohamed said: "We hope that Zanzibar Maisha Bora Foundation will commit in implementing its programs. We will continue supporting the foundation, because it will be doing the work of supporting the public, especially empower women in seaweed farming."