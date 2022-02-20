Tanzania: Media Envisions Bright Future

MEDIA stakeholders have commended the sixth phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan for steps she has taken in a period of one year to promote press freedom and adopt participatory approach, which attract investments in the information sector.

Giving their views on development of the Information, Communication and Technology sector through a virtual meeting, the stakeholders said that the country has recorded great success in the media industry within a year of President Samia's reign in comparison to the past years.

Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) Chairman, Deodatus Balile said that within a year of President Samia's administration, press freedom has increased and newspapers are now publishing stories, which could not be published in the past months.

He said that the shift of information in the ministry has brought a good combination and will increase efficiency in the media industry.

Prior to the changes the Information docket was under the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports.

Mr Balile said that lifting ban on four newspapers which are Mwanahalisi, Mawio, Mseto and Tanzania Daima and reopening of the online television channels has put the country into good record.

"According to the World Press freedom Index 2014, Tanzania was in the 69th position, but in 2021 it was in 104th ... this shows how press freedom had dropped. But the measures taken by the current government has brought a sigh of relief to the media ... the President has also ordered private media to be given adverts ... this will improve performance in the media industry," he pointed out.

He noted that following such development in the media industry, stakeholders have resolved to mark this year's World Press Freedom Day in Tanzania.

In particular, DSTV Executive Director, Jacqueline Woiso said that such changes in regulations and proper supervision of Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority has brought new hope to television operators, adding that sales of decoders have increased by 14 per cent.

She said that investment in local content has continued to increase and the changes in regulations which allowed free to air channels to be accessed through satellite system, also increased the number of viewers and promotion of products produced in Tanzania.

Ms Woiso cited DSTV saying that it is accessed in 136 countries thus opening the country economy to be viewed globally through advertisement of various services and goods.

Commenting, Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology Nape Nnauye said that his docket has recorded a number of achievements in the period of one year of President Samia.

He noted that the shift of the information docket to the ICT ministry alone was a huge achievement, because it has addressed the quest of media stakeholders.

He said that after ascending to presidency, President Samia directed review of various laws, policies and regulations governing the sector.

Minister Nnauye said that President Samia also ordered lifting the ban on online televisions and embark on the process of lifting ban also on newspapers and building capacities of journalists and editors, on how to produce quality content which meet the country's needs and demands.

"We have seen the results of these directives and the process to build capacity to journalists has already started," he said.

On his part, Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation Director General Dr Ayoub Ryoba commended the government's efforts of bringing the media industry closer to the ministry of Information and Communications Technology, adding that it will contribute significantly to the fourth industrial revolution.

Similarly Dr Ryoba said, he was satisfied seeing Mr Nnauye becoming the Minister for Information and Communications Technology, adding that he believes he will continue to develop, where he left off as he was in the information ministry before.

TCRA Director General Dr Jabiri Bakari said the authority has been closely monitoring the issue of cyber security in various economic and social spheres to identify indicators of cyber security breaches, and that is why they have been conducting various trainings to increase the capacity of the authorities.

He added that according to International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in global cyber security index report, the latest report has ranked Tanzania 37th in the world and 2nd country in Africa in overseeing cyber security issues.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the other hand he said the cost of internet use (Data) has decreased significantly since 2015, where various studies show that Tanzania is one of the countries that have the lowest internet cost.

"According to many studies conducted in Africa, we are number six and have low cost in internet use and globally, we rank number 21 excluding India which is leading in position One out of 155 countries in the world surveyed by visual capitalist," Director General said

Similarly in broadcasting, Dr Jabir said in the media industries up to February this year, about 140 online content service providers have been licensed for a period of one year, while approximately 11 radio stations have also been licensed to provide content services, As well as increase the number of pay per view channels (PPV) with local films from 12 to 23 which stimulates youths employment

in telecommunications and internet users, Dr Jabiri said that, for the period from last year to date, there has been a significant increase in number of Simcards users from 51.2 million to 55.3 million, estimated as an increase of 8 per cent.

Ends/Anderson