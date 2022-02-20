Zimbabwe: Mwonzora Flops Again in Bulawayo

MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora continues to attract trifling figures after an estimated 300 people turned up for his Bulawayo rally Saturday.

The rally was held at Phelendaba Hall in Bulawayo.

It was rally was the first one in the city since his ascendency to the MDC-T leadership in December 2020.

Mwonzora was in the second largest city to drum up support for his candidates ahead of the March 26 by-elections.

Addressing his supporters, the former MDC-T Secretary General reiterated his desire to dialogue with Zanu PF and President Emmerson Mnangagwa in a move which he said is the only solution to suffering Zimbabweans.

"Very soon we will be starting the issue of dialogue. We are going for dialogue, not to become ministers, but to fix the country's problems. Our discussion points are that in Zimbabwe there should be everlasting peace," Mwonzora said.

"The blood that was shed of our people is enough and we say enough is enough. We don't want again here in Zimbabwe, to have one beating another or kill another over politics. This is exactly what is on our agenda for dialogue," he said.

He described himself as one of the bravest person and country for approaching Mnangagwa for the dialogue.

"When I left the State House many accused me of being a sellout, but I said no I didn't. But the problem is that you are scared of Mnangagwa, you only resort to insulting him on twitter, Facebook and Whats App where he can't see you. But myself, I went to see him face to face. I am never afraid, so I should be praised for that," boasted Mwonzora.

Commenting the break -away of her Deputy Thokozani Khupe who formed her own splinter party Mwonzora said he had tried everything to unite the leadership after the party's extra ordinary congress.

"When I won the elections, I tried to unity the party by embracing all my contestants. I said Dr Khupe you should remain as vice president. I appointed Ellias Mudzuri as the second vice president and said to baba Morgan Komichi you should continue with your chairmanship," he said.

"I was surprised on January 21 when a press conference was held saying they have split the party because the president has said he has joined the alliance. We then sat as national council and we said as MDC, our constitution does not have a split. And also there is no one who can become a president without going through congress, so if someone calls herself a president, they have left the party," he added.

"It's never something that we wanted, we wanted a united party, but as the president what could I have done. So, I am sorry that this had to happen. But what consoled me is that Bulawayo province wrote a letter saying they were not in agreement with what had happened, they said they didn't want a split, as did all other provinces."