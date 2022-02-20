Malawi: Escom, Marine Staff Feared Dead After Boat Capsizes On Shire River

20 February 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

There are fears many people have died after a boat carrying Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) staff and officers from Marine Department of the Malawi Police Services capsized in Chikwawa on the Shire River.

A statement from Escom says the boat was also carrying some local people before it capsized on Thursday evening.

ESCOM Public Relations Manager, Innocent Chitosi confirmed that the incident.

According to Chitosi, the boat was carrying about ten people and rescue efforts are underway.

The team was working on restoring power in some parts of the Lower Shire in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ana.

It said the rescue efforts were hampered by a sudden surge in water levels in Shire River.

It is not been disclosed why the engineers and technicians were not wearing lifeguards equipment.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X