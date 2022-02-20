Nigeria: 2023 - 'How Jonathan Can Be Nigeria's President Again'

Abuja — Ahead of next year's general election, an Abuja-based pro-democracy and good governance advocacy group has asked former President Goodluck Jonathan to close ranks with President Muhammadu Buhari and join the ruling All Progressives Congress APC with a view to getting the party's presidential ticket.

The Citizens Network for Peace and Development gave the charge Sunday in Abuja at a media parley on the state of the nation.

National Coordinator of the network, Okorie 'Ohamadike' Raphael who spoke on behalf of the group noted that Nigeria deserves a leader who is respected even beyond her borders and who is convinced that his ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian.

According to him, Jonathan's bloodless ambition puts him in a vantage position over and above those who see politics as a do or die affair.

He said; "The 2023 elections in our opinion, is not about the politicians. It is about the citizenry, the Nigerian people! It is about us and our desire for continuity and sustainability of the democratic gains.

"This briefing is not for lamentations, nor is it centred on disparaging the image of any Nigerian. However, in the past few days, a few personages have indicated interest in running for the Office of the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023.

"Over the years, it has been an all-comers affair. The process of election or is it 'selection' of our leaders past has glaringly never really been based on the will of the people; rather it has been mostly predicated on the design of the elites whose motive is targeted at manipulating the system personal benefit or that of their minions. Such though is the game of politics but I dare say that we have all had enough of that.

"Having carefully scanned the political firmament in search of a credible, knowledgeable, selfless, trusted and patriotic candidate to occupy the exalted position of President of Nigeria. It is not in doubt that Nigeria is at a crossroads between discontent, fear and suspicion and the propensity for peace, reconciliation and hope. Our searchlight has fallen on none other than former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan GCFR. His antecedents speak volumes. His compassion and passion for peace and Nigeria's development cannot be overlooked.

"Those who vigorously criticized his administration and misunderstood his conciliatory and transformative approach to governance have soon realized that his patriotism and love for Nigeria is unflinching. For President Goodluck Jonathan he has shown that the interest of the Nigeria comes first. This was demonstrated by his actions during and in the aftermath of the 2015 Elections, specifically the historic phone call he made to President Mohammadu Buhari. He has indeed proven to be a peace maker and patriotic. He epitomises a true defender of democracy. His exemplary display of political solidarity and commitment to the progress of Nigeria has earned him crucial international roles as special envoy, mediator and resource person in global governance and security. He has also represented the African Union, ECOWAS and other global organizations in political matters especially election monitoring, reconciliation and peacemaking across the continent. This can be attributed to his sterling leadership qualities and character.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Looking closer home, Goodluck Jonathan's track record as an achiever, nationalist and visionary leader are clearly evident around us. A good number of megaprojects initiated by his administration litter the horizon and though quite a number stand today in credit to the present administration in the spirit of continuity, the fact remains that he has left indelible footprints in the sands of time.

"Presently, the distrust in the polity requires a tested Nigerian like Jonathan to bridge the gap and foreclose any suspicion as is the case with some of those that have indicated interest in occupying Aso Rock come 2023. We do not need a leader who is coming onboard with hangers-on who at best will constitute themselves into a nuisance and unwanted distraction. We do not need a leader whose history is chequered with more questions than answers and we certainly do not need a leader whose ambition is just to be President and nothing more", he added.