Mozambique: Covid-19 - Four Consecutive Days Wthout Deaths

Maputo — According to the Mozambican health authorities, Saturday was the fourth consecutive day when no deaths were reported from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

The total number of Covid-19 deaths in Mozambique thus remains 2,189.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,258,719 people in Mozambique have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,642 of them in the previous 24 hours.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, 1,641 of the tests yielded negative results, while 41 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of positive cases detected in Mozambique to 224,882.

Of the new cases diagnosed on Saturday, 21 were men and 20 were women. 22 (53.7 per cent) were from Maputo city. There were also six cases from Gaza, four from Maputo province, three from Zambezia, two from Cabo Delgado, two from Tete, one from Sofala and one from Inhambane.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be infected with the virus) rose from 1.61 per cent on Friday to 2.5 per cent on Saturday.

Over the same24 hour period, just one Covid-19 patient was discharged from hospital, while three new cases were admitted, all in Maputo

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards rose from 14 on Friday to 16 on Saturday. 11 of these patients (68.8 per cent) were in Maputo, with two in Gaza, and one each in Niassa, Zambezia and Inhambane. No Covid-19 patients were hospitalised in the other six provinces.

The Ministry release also reported that in the same period 11 people made a full recovery from Covid-19, all of them in Maputo province. This brought the total number of recoveries to 218,911, which is 97.3 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 rose slightly, from 3,748 on Friday to 3,778 on Saturday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 3,344 (88.5 per cent of the total); Niassa, 87; Cabo Delgado, 79; Maputo province, 62; Tete, 54; Gaza, 44; Nampula, 40; Zambezia, 25; Manica, 24, Sofala, 12; and Inhambane, seven.

The Ministry release also reported that over the same 24 hour period, a further 37,414 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. The number of people now fully vaccinated against the disease stands at 10,495,240 which is 69 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.