Zimbabwe: Bomb Blast Leaves Tsholotsho Boy Battling for Life

20 February 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

A Tsholotsho boy is battling for life at Tsholotsho District Hospital after a bomb he and his brother picked exploded on them, police said Sunday.

Police national spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed said the boys, a three-year-old toddler and his 12-year-old brother from Magotsha line under Chief Ngqoya in Tsholotso district, Matabeleland North province were playing in the bush when they picked the bomb.

He did not specify which of the boys was hospitalised.

"I can confirm that we are investigating a case of a bomb explosion that injured two minors, males aged three and 12. Police in Tsholotsho recorded an incident of a suspected explosion involving the two minors at Magotsha line under chief Ngqoya in Tsholotsho. The duo picked a metal object from the bush and started playing with it before it exploded," Nyathi said.

"One of the boys sustained minor injuries while the other sustained severe injuries on the stomach, face thighs and hands from the explosion. We are still investigating to determine the nature and type of the explosive," he said.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi urged parents to monitor children when they are playing.

"Parents should always monitor children when they play. Boys are naturally very curious, they wander far and wide away from home, exploring," he said.

