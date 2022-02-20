Zimbabwe: Kadewere Finally Ends Goal Drought

Zimbabwe international Tino Kadewere scored his first Ligue 1 goal of the season for Olympique Lyon, helping them to a 1-1 draw away at Lens on Saturday.

Kadewere was handed a rare start after being named in the Lyon starting line-up for the first time since October 2021.

He repaid the faith shown in him by his coach Peter Bosz when he scored from a cross by Karl Toko Ekambi to level the scoreline in the 44th minute after Jonathan Clauss had put Lens ahead in the 13th minute.

The lack of action for Kadewere has led to speculation that he could be offloaded by Lyon. The latest link is a move English Premier League side, Burnley.

Speaking after the game, Kadewere said he was happy to score and that his confidence is coming back.

"I'm happy to have scored; I'm regaining confidence," he said after the match.

"It was a difficult match. We took a point, but we need more. We knew it was not going to be easy playing in this stadium. We have to stay focused for the next games," he said.

Lyon coach Peter Bosz said he is hopeful the goal will help Kadewere rediscover his form.

"We always want to win. The start of the match was tough, but the second half was better. The draw is deserved. We are progressing. Lens were aggressive and pressed hard. This goal can be a release for Tino -- I'm happy for him," the Dutch coach said.