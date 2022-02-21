Nigeria: CJN Highlights Nigerian Judges' Areas of Needed Training to U.S. Officials

The CJN disclosed some major areas where Nigerian judges lack capacity while receiving some United States officials led by the country's Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, has called for capacity building for Nigerian judges in some areas of emerging crimes.

Mr Mohammed said this while receiving some United States officials led by the country's Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, a statement by the CJN's spokesperson, Ahuraka Yusuf Isah, stated on Saturday.

Mr Mohammad said Nigerian judges needed training on areas that were becoming a challenge owing to a lack of technological knowledge and technical talents and capacity.

Some of these areas, according to the CJN, are block technology and online dispute resolution as it affects e-commerce.

"Judges in the country require training on block technology and online dispute resolution as it affects e-commerce which is becoming a challenge due to inadequate awareness of technology and technical abilities and capacity," Mr Mohammad said.

The statement also said Mr Muhammad specifically requested workshops for judicial officers on Copyright Law in the new digital environment and the enforcement of foreign arbitral awards in intellectual property disputes.

"Capacity building for our judicial officers is our priority, while the development of the capacity of our Research Assistants and other staff of the National Judicial Institute, who are fully involved in these training programmes, is also very important," Mr Muhammad was quoted as saying.

He told his visitors that the Nigerian judiciary was open to initiatives aimed at improving and strengthening the capacity of judicial officers in the handling of cases on emerging crime trend in the country.

The statement quoted Mr Muhammad as highlighting some emerging crimes which Nigerian judges need training on to include cybercrime, cross-jurisdictional infringement of intellectual property rights, and cases relating to cybersecurity and espionage.

"Your Excellency, without taking the cat out of your bag, I want to assure you that our doors are always wide open to welcome proposals that will be beneficial to the development of the Rule of Law and the overall growth of the Judiciary of this country.

"The National Judicial Institute will never relent in its efforts to serve as the principal focal point of judicial activities on issues relating to the promotion of efficiency, uniformity and improvement in the quality of judicial services in our courts," the CJN said.

Response

Responding, Ms Leonard said the courtesy was an opportunity to encourage the Nigerian Judiciary to continue collaborating with the United States Mission which includes raising the profile of intellectual property (IP) protection essential for Nigeria's development and international partnerships.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said "the U. S. is looking to increase its capacity-building engagement on cybersecurity issues".

She added that her country was interested in continued collaboration with the judiciary and courts through its International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Office (INL) and Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training (OPDAT).

Ms Leonard hinted that the U.S. was exploring how best to support Nigeria's judicial processes during the 2023 elections.

The Justices of the Supreme Court, who joined the CJN to receive the U.S. delegation were - Olukayode Ariwoola, John Okoro, Amina Adamu Augie, Ejembi Eko, Uwani Abba-Aji, M.L.Garba, Helen Ogunwumiju, Abdu Aboki, Adamu Jauro and Emmanuel Agim.

Others were the Administrator of NJI, Salisu Garba Abdullahi; President of National Industrial Court, Benedict Kanyip; Secretary of National Judicial Council (NJC), Ahmed Gambo Sale; NJI Secretary, Abubakar Maidama, and the Acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajio Sarki Bello.